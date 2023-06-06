ICC shares fun sneak peak of team India ahead of WTC final

The highly anticipated final match of the second World Test Championship (WTC) is scheduled to commence on June 7 at The Oval in London, featuring an intense showdown between Australia and India. As the final approaches, the Indian team is diligently preparing for a face off with Australia. As the respective teams prepare for the matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is regularly updating people with captivating visuals from the practice sessions of both India and Australia. Recently, they shared a fun reel where the Indian cricket team can be seen posing for their official photos.

ICC shares video of team India ahead of WTC final.(Instagram/@ICC)

"Behind the scenes. See the India players have some fun ahead of the crucial #WTC23 final," wrote ICC as they shared the video. In the clip, you can see Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, and others posing for their photographs. They can also be seen goofing around with each other.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over three lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual added, "Good luck to our champs." A second added, "It's wonderful to see everyone enjoying before the final match." A third posted, "Team India is looking strong." A fourth expressed, "The excitement you get with test cricket is unmatched."