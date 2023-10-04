Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, and others want to eat this one dish while in India

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Australian cricket team has revealed the one dish each player is looking forward to eating during their stay in India. ICC shared a video on Instagram where the cricketers are seen talking about this specific Indian dish. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral, with many flocking to the comments section and sharing their reactions. Australian cricket team revealed the dishes they want to try in India. (Instagram/@ICC)

In the video, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Marsh express that they want to try butter chicken. Some of them also add that they are interested in trying the dish with naan. It is just Marcus Stoinis who reveals that he is more inclined to try gulab jamun. (Also Read: 'Enjoy from your homes, please': Virat Kohli's 'ticket' disclaimer as India gear up for home World Cup)

While sharing this video, ICC wrote, "Who doesn’t love Butter Chicken and Naan?!"

Watch the video of Australian cricketers here:

This post was shared on October 3. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over three lakh likes. The share has received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "India is not just butter chicken and naan."

A second added, "Everyone loves butter chicken and naan."

"Come and try South Indian foods once," expressed another.

A fourth commented, "Plot twist- They don't know any other dishes."

A fifth said, "A bit disappointed nobody said biryani."

"Gulab jamun is love," added a sixth.

