ICE allows suspect in $100 million jewellery heist to leave the US, avoiding trial

Federal immigration authorities in the US allowed a suspect in a $100-million jewellery heist to deport himself to South America in December, thereby avoiding a trial. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores last month, upsetting prosecutors who wanted him imprisoned after a trial. ICE allowed a $100-million heist suspect to leave the US (File Photo)

Who is Jeson Flores? Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores was one of seven individuals charged last year in connection with what is believed to be the largest jewellery heist in US history.

He, along with six others, stalked an armored Brinks truck north of Los Angeles in 2022, carrying out a daring heist. The group managed to steal millions of dollars worth of diamonds, emeralds, gold, rubies and designer watches from the truck.

What were the charges against him? Last year, the US Department of Justice charged Jeson Flores and six other men for allegedly stealing $100 million in gold and jewellery from a Brinks truck in July 2022. Flores pleaded not guilty during his court appearance in June 2025 and was released on bail.

He faced 15 years in prison if convicted, as per a Fox News report.

When ICE stepped in Despite Flores being a lawful permanent resident and released on bail, he was taken into ICE custody in September 2025, according to court filings from his defense attorneys. Federal prosecutors say they were unaware Flores had an immigration detainer.

Court filings showed that FLores was granted release on bond in August but was ultimately transferred to "the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a detainer."

The federal prosecutors handling his case were not aware of him being taken into custody by ICE. (Also read: Biggest jewel heist in US history: 7 charged with stealing $100 million worth of gold, diamonds and other precious gems)

Suspect self-deports from US On December 16, 2025, Flores requested self-deportation to Chile during an immigration hearing. The judge denied his voluntary departure application but ordered his removal. He was then deported to Ecuador.

The move stunned federal prosecutors who wanted Flores charged and imprisoned for his role in the $100 million heist.

“Prosecutors are supposed to allow the civil immigration process to play out independently while criminal charges are pending,” federal prosecutors wrote in their motion opposing the case dismissal, according to The Guardian. “That is exactly what they did in this case – unwittingly to defendant’s benefit in that he will now avoid trial, and any potential conviction and sentence, unless and until he returns to the United States.”