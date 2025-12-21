'If family income isn't 3 lakh a month, Gurugram isn't for you': Startup founder explains why home prices stay high

An entrepreneur’s blunt assessment of Gurugram’s housing market has put the spotlight on the income levels he says are now essential to buy a home in the city. In a LinkedIn post, Sameer Singhai, founder of real estate advisory startup SuperAcrez, argued that Gurugram was never designed for households earning less than ₹2.5–3 lakh a month. Singhai described Gurugram as a market shaped by income concentration rather than sheer population growth.(HT Photo)

“If your family income isn’t at least ₹2.5-3 lakh a month, Gurugram was never designed for you. Yes, read that again! That’s not arrogance. That’s economics,” Singhai wrote in his post, explaining what it really takes to own a home in the city in 2025.

Why Gurugram isn’t a ‘normal’ Indian city?

According to Singhai, a typical successful homebuyer in Gurugram today is usually part of a dual-income household earning between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh a month, backed by substantial savings - often close to ₹1 crore - and capable of servicing home loans running into several crores. In many cases, he said, parental financial support bridges the final gap.

But even at ₹3 lakh a month, he said, buying a home can be a “tight squeeze,” while attempting it without savings or family backing is “nearly impossible”.

Singhai described Gurugram as a market shaped by income concentration rather than sheer population growth. “Gurugram isn’t a ‘normal’ Indian city. It doesn’t run on averages. It runs on purchasing power,” he wrote.

He explained that demand is driven largely by senior corporate professionals, startup founders, CXOs, NRIs and expats, basically groups with consistently high incomes. As a result, he argued, common narratives around property corrections, job losses or economic slowdowns do not apply in the same way to Gurugram.

“Gurugram’s demand isn’t driven by population growth. It’s driven by income concentration and scarcity of land,” he wrote. He said that because of these two reasons, property prices in Gurugram tend to hold firm, resale remains liquid, and demand does not disappear even during downturns.

Singhai concluded his post with an assessment of affordability in India's corporate hub. “The truth few will say aloud: Most people can’t afford Gurugram. And that’s exactly why Gurugram holds value,” he said.