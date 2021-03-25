‘If there’s ever a scandal about me’: Elon Musk’s post with pun sparks laughter

If you follow Elon Musk on Twitter, there is a possibility you’re aware of the different kinds of posts he often shares. From witty tweets to shares capturing happy moments with his son X Æ A-XII, the posts are varied. His recent post is no different and it has a pun-tastic twist.

The tech billionaire shared the tweet a few hours ago. In his post, he joked about what people should call him in case there is a scandal about him. Here’s what he tweeted:

Did that make you chuckle? You’re not alone. Many people commented on the post saying how the tweet made them LOL. Till now, the share has has gathered nearly 2.6 lakh likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing.

A few days ago, Musk’s reply to a picture of him and Jeff Bezos having a meal together also went viral. While replying to the share he wrote, “Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!”

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s post?