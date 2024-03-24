IFS officer details 4 useful tips from his IIT preparation days. Read them here

Preparing for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam is not short of a challenge. Many people even begin their preparation while studying in high school. In fact, recently, an aspirant's strict study schedule for IIT-JEE went viral and caught the attention of many. Amid this, IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi shared four useful tips that helped him during his preparation. The IFS officer shared his tips on X. (Agency File Photo)

He first mentions about 'mental contrasting. In his tweet, he wrote, "Imagine how your life will change after achieving your goals. This will motivate you. Read success stories for motivation." (Also Read: ‘Felt like a loser’: How an IIT-IIM graduate bounced back from McKinsey & Company rejection)

Second, he talks about optimising a person's environment. "Find out what distracts you from your goal. Social media, friends, your habits? Remove all distractions so that you can focus solely on your goals," he wrote.

His third tip was, "Believe in yourself. Look into your history. Determine instances in your life when you have excelled. If you can do it before, you can do it again."

Lastly, he said, "Turn inward. If you are ever distracted or overwhelmed, look inward. Instead of blaming others, consider, 'What can I do now?'"

Earlier, a 16-year-old student's strict study schedule went viral on social media. The handwritten note shows that the adolescent gets only four and a half hours of sleep every day, waking up at 4:30 am after going to bed at midnight. The schedule states that "revising previous chapters" takes up the first 2.5 hours in the morning. He then gets dressed and works on "class work" from 7:45 am until 10 am. The IIT-JEE candidate takes a 15-minute snooze before going back to "class work" until 12 pm.

He eats lunch in a mere twenty minutes. The next three hours are spent studying, and then there's a 30-minute snooze.

The teenager goes to class from 4 pm until 8:30 pm. After that, there is a 30-minute "notes" session. Following dinner, he goes back to his studies until 11:45 pm."