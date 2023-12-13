IFS officer shares ‘conservation success story’ of Panna Tiger Reserve. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByArfa Javaid
Dec 13, 2023 05:54 PM IST

The video shared by the IFS officer prompted many responses, with one exclaiming, “This is amazing - never seen these many tigers together. What a rare sight!”

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share the ‘conservation success story’ of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. He shared that there was a time when the tigers in the reserve were almost extinct, but now they are thriving. He even shared a video of a family of tigers roaming in their natural habitat.

A family of tigers in Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

“From zero #tiger to scenes like these. Panna Tiger Reserve is a real #conservation success story. Just a family of tigers roaming around,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. He credited the video to Panna Tiger Reserve.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on December 11, the video has accumulated over 77,500 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many, after watching this video, shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“This is amazing - never seen these many tigers together. What a rare sight!” posted an individual.

Another commented, “Never spotted even once whenever I went there! Visited both Panna and Bandhavgarh.”

“Is there a count, sir? How many have they become? I wanted to visit Panna so many times but all I heard is that there are no tigers/lions to watch,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Awesome visual.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to witness them,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “From around 35 tigers to a flawless zero, and now around 60 tigers with 15 cubs! Panna Tiger Reserve is an amazing success story of tiger conservation in the country. It is a saga of the Panna management's foresightedness, determination, sincere and hard work.”

