IFS officer shares fascinating video of migratory birds in Odisha. Watch

Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda often shares mesmerising visuals of wildlife. His Twitter handle is a treat for anyone who is interested in nature. Recently, the IFS officer shared a clip of a swarm of migratory birds flying over the Chilika lagoon in Odisha. In the 16-second clip, you can see the birds over a sea, flying in a clear sky.

The post's caption read, "Chilika lagoon is a paradise for the wondering soul The season for roosting & nesting of migratory birds has begun."

Take a look at the video of the migratory birds flying in the clear sky over here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 437 times and has several comments.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "The flying birds as a group is a treat to watch the very fact they have chosen chilika lagoon as their dwelling. Place make it a special place worthy of preservation by us. " A second person added, "Wow, wonderful photography." "Amazing habitat," wrote a third. A fourth user said, "Beautiful." Some others have reacted to the video by using heart emojis.

