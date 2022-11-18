Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / IFS officer shares fascinating video of migratory birds in Odisha. Watch

IFS officer shares fascinating video of migratory birds in Odisha. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:10 PM IST

A video shared by an IFS officer shows a flock of migratory birds flying over chilika lagoon in Odisha.

Migratory birds flying in Odisha.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
ByVrinda Jain

Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda often shares mesmerising visuals of wildlife. His Twitter handle is a treat for anyone who is interested in nature. Recently, the IFS officer shared a clip of a swarm of migratory birds flying over the Chilika lagoon in Odisha. In the 16-second clip, you can see the birds over a sea, flying in a clear sky.

The post's caption read, "Chilika lagoon is a paradise for the wondering soul The season for roosting & nesting of migratory birds has begun."

Take a look at the video of the migratory birds flying in the clear sky over here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 437 times and has several comments.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "The flying birds as a group is a treat to watch the very fact they have chosen chilika lagoon as their dwelling. Place make it a special place worthy of preservation by us. " A second person added, "Wow, wonderful photography." "Amazing habitat," wrote a third. A fourth user said, "Beautiful." Some others have reacted to the video by using heart emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha chilika bird
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP