IFS officer shares stunning footage of flying squirrel gliding through the trees: 'Spectacle to witness'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 17, 2025 08:09 AM IST

An IFS officer shared rare footage of a flying squirrel soaring through the air, showcasing its graceful flight.

If you're an enthusiast of wildlife and its hidden marvels, there’s a fascinating treat in store for you. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Shivakumar Gangal, has recently shared an elusive video capturing a flying squirrel gliding gracefully between trees—a sight rarely seen by many.

A rare video shared by IFS officer showed a flying squirrel gracefully gliding between trees(X/@shivgangal_ifs)
(Also read: IFS officer shares rare glimpse of a majestic black panther: ‘Bagheera of Kurseong’)

A stunning display of nature's wonder

In a heartfelt post on social media, Gangal shared his amazement at the creature's remarkable abilities. “If you had told me that this animal exists, two years ago when I got selected in the Indian Forest Service, I would have laughed. Here it is, one of nature's marvels—the Flying Squirrel. The take-off, the glide, the landing, every bit of it is a spectacle to witness,” he wrote.

The 12-second video, although short, offers an exhilarating glimpse of the squirrel in action. At first, the footage shows a dimly lit tree, its bare branches hardly revealing any movement. But within moments, the stillness shatters, as the flying squirrel leaps from the tree, soaring through the air with grace and ease.

Watch the clip here:

A master of flight

What follows is an incredible sight: the squirrel gliding effortlessly across the expanse, its patagium—a special membrane between its limbs—providing the necessary lift to navigate the air. In a final, breathtaking moment, the squirrel lands on another tree, completing its flight with remarkable precision.

(Also read: IFS officer shares video of bridge built to restore forest access after river alters course)

A rich diversity of flying squirrels in India

According to Conservation India, the country is home to around 17 species of flying squirrels, with 14 of these found in the Northeast. Among them, the Indian giant flying squirrel stands out as one of the largest and most abundant, further adding to the country’s rich wildlife diversity.

See More
