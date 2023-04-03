IIM Sambalpur student bags highest package of 64.61 lakh at Microsoft

For any student, the time of placement is one of the most nerve-wracking phases. Several students update their resumes, prepare for tests, interviews, and so much more. While some students may face a lot of challenges during the placement period, a few become an inspiration for others. One such inspiring example is Avni Malhotra, a student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur. A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (REUTERS/ FILE)

Avni Malhotra, hailing from Jaipur, managed to bag a package of whopping ₹64.61 lakhs at Microsoft during placement. In a LinkedIn post shared by Jaypee University Of Engineering And Technology, where Malhotra is an alumna, they wrote, "We are proud to share that one of our alumni Ms. Avni Malhotra (CSE, 2018 passed out batch), recently grabbed the job of her dreams in Microsoft as proof that perseverance and hard work always pay off in the form of achievement. The highest salary of 64.61 lakhs was offered to Avni Malhotra at the IIM Sambalpur two days ago."

Take a look at their post below:

IIM Sambalpur also shared on their LinkedIn that "This year's placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56% in first-time recruiters. With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary."

The post by Jaypee University Of Engineering And Technology was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 200 times. Many people have left comments as well. Several people have congratulated Malhotra on her achievement.