Vinusto eyes expansion to more clusters after success in Chanderi, Sambalpur

India, 29th August 2022: Vinusto, a leader in promoting weavers, creating markets and promoting sustainable authentic handloom products, is expanding its presence across India with two existing centres in Chanderi and Sambalpur. Striving to represent the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Vinusto is focused on promoting our heritage and legacy by aiding the development, marketing and selling of handloom products in national and international markets. Further, the company prides itself on the financial empowerment of craftsmen (Weavers in this case) through the use of technology, category enhancement, pricing standardisation and profit sharing.

Anshula Yuvaraj, Founder & CEO of Vinusto, said, “I had an inkling that I would opt for a second stint in business in the first decade of my corporate career. At that time, it was more about setting up an HR business. However, things changed while I was teaching my son History. It has this chapter on Handlooms and Handicrafts - the impact of British rule, and the economics of imperialism. While I have studied Economics and am aware of stages in the Indian Economy, this session was a revision of sorts. I realised that handlooms and handicraft was an area that requires some work and I can contribute. The idea of truncating the handloom supply chain using technology remained with me till I quit to start my second innings. We have shortened the supply chain and brought weavers closer to consumers using the technology platform.”

Vinusto.in displays designer outfits and sarees made of authentic handloom, and offers more than 550 designs along with 3,500 SKUs.

Vinusto, successfully engaged with 50 weavers of Chanderi who partnered for the profit-sharing model (munafe main sajhedaarii),and has positioned itself as - ‘Internet par unki dukaan’.As a part of the model, 65% to 70% of the sales proceeds of all unstitched products go to the group of weavers in Chanderi. As its company policy, Vinusto solely buys fabric from weavers and does not involve any middlemen. Keeping in line with this, more than 100 weavers in Sambalpur, Odisha, and craftsmen in Jaipur supplied the raw materials required for production. As a testament to the much-loved business model, Vinusto was able to help weavers and artisans through the three phases of the pandemic by ensuring their earnings do not get hampered.

Vinusto’s thriving business model has empowered the weavers including women in numerous ways such as the capacity to rent additional space and looms to meet increasing production volumes; knowledge of quality standards required to sell to global consumers; understanding the basics of technology - email, Google Drive, Social Media; continual earnings through the online platform.

The brand mantra is high-quality products made of authentic handlooms sourced directly from the clusters. #weaverstowearers.

Founded by Anshula Yuvaraj in 2018, Vinusto.in displays designer outfits and sarees made of authentic handloom, and offers more than 550 designs along with 3,500 SKUs. The brand mantra is high-quality products made of authentic handlooms sourced directly from the clusters. #weaverstowearers.

Since its inception, Vinusto has predominantly focused on B2C sales. However, with the recent triumph in the market, the company has started receiving B2B business proposals from luxury designer platforms and stores.

To know more, visit - http://www.vinusto.in/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/anshula-yuvaraj-b190104/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.