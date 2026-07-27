IIM Shillong professor calls students for Sunday class, surprises them with Domino's pizzas: ‘Thank you, Sir’

A Sunday class at IIM Shillong came with an unexpected treat for students. A professor arranged Domino’s pizzas after the schedule left them without a lunch break, and the gesture has since caught the attention of social media users.

IIM Shillong professor surprises students with Domino’s pizzas. (Instagram/@rohan_ntshh)

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The video, shared on Instagram by student Rohan Saha, has drawn hundreds of comments from users who called the gesture thoughtful and shared memories of their own professors.

Sharing the video, Rohan explained that weekend classes are common at IIMs, but said some professors make the experience a little easier for students.

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"Classes on Sundays are very common in IIMs, but sometimes a few professors go out of their way to make those classes bearable! Aruni Sir, being the cutest individual and the kindest soul, brought pizzas for all of us since we were about to miss lunch because of the schedule. Thank you, Sir!" he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The video shows stacks of Domino's pizza boxes arranged inside the classroom before students gather around to collect their slices. The surprise lunch appeared to bring smiles all around as classmates enjoyed a break from the long Sunday schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows stacks of Domino's pizza boxes arranged inside the classroom before students gather around to collect their slices. The surprise lunch appeared to bring smiles all around as classmates enjoyed a break from the long Sunday schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full video below:

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Internet says they wish they had professors like him

The comments section was filled with humorous and appreciative reactions.

One person joked, "Imagine if you were dieting that day."

Another wrote, "I will be present."

"Lucky students, great professor," commented another user.

Several people compared the incident with their own college experiences. One user wrote, "Who are these professors? Because mine would've just said, 'See you next Sunday.'"

Another commented in Hindi, "Kam se kam diya to. Hamare sir ko ehsaas ho jaaye, wahi badi baat hai."

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Others kept the conversation light-hearted. "I chose the wrong electives," one user joked.

Another wrote, "Prof so goated, sabne AI bol diya."

"He is a pookie professor," another person commented.

Some users even wondered whether there was another reason behind the surprise. "Must be his birthday, and he wants company," one person wrote.

Another summed up the mood by asking, “Aisa professor humein kyun nahi milte.”