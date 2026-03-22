IIT graduate quits high-paying job in US, sells house to travel the world with family: 'I traded 4 BHK for entire world'

The man shared that in 2013, he decided to walk away from it all. “I quit. I sold my house and left to travel the world with a single backpack,” he said, adding that he spent the next 18 months travelling solo across 35 countries - from the mountains of Russia to the deserts of Egypt. “I knew no one, and for the first time, I finally knew myself,” he said.

“In 2003, I was an IIT grad with a ‘perfect’ life in the US. By 38, I was a Director at First Republic Bank, earning a salary most only dream of. But for 10 years, I felt stuck in a loop, chasing titles that didn’t feed my soul,” he said in the Instagram post.

An IIT graduate’s decision to walk away from a lucrative corporate career and a settled life in the US to pursue full-time travel is going viral online. In a post shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay, the man described how he spent years in a high-paying job in the US but felt unfulfilled despite professional achievements.

(Also Read: IIT Mandi graduate bags Japan job via campus placement, reveals ₹35 lakh annual income)

The man shared that during his travels, he met Kathy, an Austrian social worker, at a hostel in Montenegro. What began as a brief interaction soon turned into a life-changing relationship. Reflecting on that moment, he said, “We spoke for 10 minutes, and for the next 10 days, we spent every second together.”

The couple went on to marry in 2016 and chose to continue travelling together. Over the years, they have raised 3 children entirely on the road. He said that the children were homeschooled using a mix of traditional Indian texts like the Vedas and Upanishads, along with the NCERT curriculum.

The family now lives in homestays across different countries, sustaining themselves through investments made in India. “People ask if I miss the ‘security’ of my old life. I just smile. I traded a 4BHK for the entire world. We’re living life king-size,” he said.

(Also Read: IIT alum says excitement for work faded after joining high-paying corporate job: ‘Nothing cool being built anymore’)

Social media reactions The post has struck a chord online, with many praising the couple’s unconventional lifestyle.

“Love and passion takes you amazing places,” one user wrote.

“These people are literally living my dream life....God bless you guys,” commented another.

“The BEST love story I have heard or seen in a long time, when your life vision truly aligns!! Dream stuff,” wrote a third user.

“This is the life most of us want to live, but most of us never .. lovely story. God bless,” said one user.