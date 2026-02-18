IIT Mandi graduate bags Japan job via campus placement, reveals ₹35 lakh annual income

“I make around 6–6.5 million,” Jain said when asked about his salary, referring to his annual income in Japanese yen. He explained that he landed the role through campus placement after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. “I’m a college graduate, and the company visited my campus for hiring,” he said.

In a video shared on the Instagram page ‘Tech Minds Japan’, Parshva Jain introduced himself as an IT professional specialising in machine learning and discussed his career journey, industry trends and tips for those hoping to work abroad.

An IIT Mandi graduate has drawn attention online after revealing that he earns around 6-6.5 million yen (about ₹35-38 lakh) annually while working in Japan as a machine learning engineer.

Speaking about developments in the tech sector, Jain noted that AI currently dominates the landscape. “Recent trends have mostly been related to AI. I also feel there’s a shift towards hardware because of the lack of corresponding infrastructure for it. But overall, it’s largely in the AI and machine learning space,” he said.

His advice for professionals looking to build career in Japan Jain also offered guidance for professionals looking to build careers in Japan. According to him, securing roles as a fresh graduate can be challenging through lateral hiring, but opportunities improve with experience. “For mid-career and senior positions, you can look for jobs and referrals. Many companies in Japan offer visa sponsorship, relocation support, and are open to hiring candidates from abroad,” he said.

Addressing the importance of language skills, Jain said Japanese is not mandatory but can significantly improve job prospects.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jain currently works at Tokyo-based firm Rakuten, which he joined in 2024 as an Associate Machine Learning Engineer. His profile describes him as specialising in generative AI, natural language processing (NLP), and AI-driven product development. He holds a B.Tech in Data Science and Engineering from IIT Mandi, completed in 2023.

“At Rakuten, I develop AI-driven solutions, focusing on generative AI and automation to enhance business operations. I leverage frameworks like LangChain, Llama Index and OpenAI to build scalable solutions that transform business data into actionable insights. Working with cross-functional teams, I identified automation opportunities and developed production-ready generative AI solutions that significantly reduce manual workloads while improving operational efficiency,” his LinkedIn profile read.