Indian techie shares his monthly income as a fresher in Japan, internet asks 'Is it enough?'

An Indian software engineer working in Japan has triggered a discussion online after openly revealing his monthly salary as a fresher. The details were shared by Instagram user Vicky Kumar, who posted a video explaining what he earns and how much he takes home after various deductions. The video has sparked a mix of curiosity and concern among social media users.(Instagram/@jaiswalinjapan)

The video opens with Vicky introducing himself. He then goes on to reveal that he joined his company with a base salary of 2,35,000 yen per month, which is approximately ₹1,35,000. However, because he does not yet have an entry-level Japanese language certificate, 20,000 yen (around ₹11,500) is deducted every month as a penalty, he shares.

Vicky further breaks down the mandatory deductions, including income tax and health insurance. After all cuts, he revealed that his take-home salary comes to around 1,75,000 yen, which he says is approximately ₹1 lakh in Indian currency.

Is ₹ 1 lakh sufficient to cover living expenses in Japan?

Vicky’s straightforward disclosure offered his followers a rare glimpse into fresher-level tech salaries in Japan, where compensation structures and living costs differ significantly from India.

The video quickly drew widespread attention, sparking a mix of curiosity and concern among social media users. Many wondered whether a take-home salary of ₹1 lakh would be sufficient to cover living expenses in Japan, while others felt the amount was too low given the higher cost of living abroad.

One user asked, “This salary is for freshers, what if the experience is 2+ years?”

Another questioned the cost-of-living comparison between the two countries, writing, “Bro, India ke 1 lakh aur Japan ke 1 lakh - lifestyle aur expenses ke hisaab se kaunsa better hai?”

Some users felt the amount may be insufficient to meet monthly expenses in Japan. “This is too low man, after that you have to manage your monthly expenses,” commented a user.

“For comfortable living 1.75 lac yen enough hota hai ???” asked another.