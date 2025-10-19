Indian techie earning 10 million yen in Japan opens up about career journey and work culture. Watch

A video of an Indian software engineer working in Japan has gone viral after he opened up about his job profile, work culture and salary in the country. The man, who identifies himself as Sumit Chinchansure from Maharashtra, works as a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) at a Japanese fintech company. In the clip, the techie also spoke about the differences in work culture between the two countries.(Instagram/@tech_minds_japan)

In the video, shared on Instagram, Sumit explains that he initially worked as a backend engineer before moving into DevOps and reliability engineering over the past five years. When asked about how others can build a similar career path in Japan, he emphasised two key factors - knowing Japanese and having prior experience.

“Learn Japanese, it will be very helpful to begin with,” he said, adding that candidates should ideally have 3-4 years of experience in their home country before applying abroad.

The techie also spoke about the differences in work culture between the two countries. He shared that his first two companies in Japan were traditional Japanese firms where he was the only foreign employee. “It was a bit strict, honestly. Strict from a timing perspective,” he said. However, he added that many companies have recently shifted to flex or free-style working models, making the environment more comfortable.

When asked about his salary, the techie responded that he earns “around 10 million Japanese yen” annually (roughly ₹59 lakh) - a figure that quickly garnered attention from Indian viewers.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Bro is living is life in possibly the best country.”

Another said, “he makes 3 times the average salary in Japan. 10 million japanese yen is a very senior level pay. He seems young but he's making the same as 50+ old Japanese (General manager class). his company seems to promote talent rather than the traditional system.”

“Dude anybody having worked in India would love to work anywhere in the world. That’s how the work culture,” remarked a third user.