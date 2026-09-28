IIT, ISB-educated CEO runs $5bn startup in Gurgaon, makes products for Coach, Zara, Michael Kors

Odisha-born Asish Mohapatra is the co-founder of a $5 billion startup that few people know of. His company, called OfBusiness, is a leading B2B e-commerce platform that facilitates raw material procurement for small and medium-sized businesses.The IIT-educated entrepreneur recently sat down with podcaster Raj Shamani to ruminate on the ins and outs of running a B2B business in India.

Asish Mohapatra is the co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness. (YouTube/Raj Shamani)

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During the conversation, Mohapatra revealed a surprising fact — OfBusiness manufactures products for several reputed international brands. The list includes names like Reebok, Zara, Coach, Michael Kors and Uniqlo.

Manufacturing for international brands

“What are the top brands that you manufacture for?” Shamani asked Asish Mohapatra.

“I think Uniqlo would be one,” Mohapatra replied.

The co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness, who is an IIT Kharagpur graduate, said that his company manufactures 60% of all Uniqlo belts sold worldwide.

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{{^usCountry}} “If you go to Uniqlo and you see their belts, we're main manufacturers throughout the globe. We probably have a 60% market share of their belts. We do for Zara, we do for Michael Kors, Coach, Adidas, Reebok, Nike,” he revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you go to Uniqlo and you see their belts, we're main manufacturers throughout the globe. We probably have a 60% market share of their belts. We do for Zara, we do for Michael Kors, Coach, Adidas, Reebok, Nike,” he revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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The revelation left Raj Shamani stunned. “You manufacture for all of them? Nobody knows you!” he exclaimed.

Who is Asish Mohapatra?

Asish Mohapatra is the CEO of OfBusiness and the Co-Founder of its NBFC arm, Oxyzo.

He holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Headquartered in Gurugram, OfBusiness is a B2B platform that facilitates the procurement of commodities such as steel, chemicals, polymers and agricultural products by connecting businesses with suppliers and managing the sourcing and transaction process. Its financial-services arm, Oxyzo, provides financing to businesses.

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OfBusiness was founded in 2016 by Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta, and Nitin Jain.

According to valueforstartups.in, the startup is valued at $5 billion. It is eyeing a valuation of $6 billion to $9 billion for its IPO.

The startup is backed by SoftBank, Tiger Global and Alpha Wave.