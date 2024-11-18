IITian thanks tech job for helping him build a house: ‘First-generation engineer in family’

India’s tech boom has been a defining factor in the country’s economic growth story, creating millions of jobs and contributing significantly to the GDP. It is estimated that more than 5 million Indians are currently employed in the tech sector, with salaries far exceeding the average incomes of many other industries. However, a Bengaluru-based techie has faced criticism after thanking his tech job for helping him build a home, with many claiming that it was generational wealth that enabled him to pay for the house. A Bengaluru-based techie has gone viral after posting about his family home. (Representational image)

“Thank you Python”

Animesh Chouhan, a Bengaluru-based employee of a finance company thanked his tech job for helping him build a house for his family. Chouhan took to social media platform X to share a photograph of the sprawling three-storey structure in his hometown that was realised, in part, due to his role as a software engineer with an international bank.

However, the post became an unexpected target of hate on the social media platform as dozens of X users said that generational wealth should be credited for the house.

Chouhan, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, told HT.com that he is among the first generation of engineers in his family, so the question of generational wealth did not arise. He also refused to disclose where the house is located, citing privacy concerns.

“Thank you Python,” he wrote while sharing a photograph of his home on X, referring to the programming language.

India's IT and software services export industry, led by giants like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, has created millions of jobs in the country. The tech boom also led to improved standards of living for the families of tech professionals while fueling the growth of tech startups.

However, Chouhan’s post proved to be controversial on social media, where it has gone viral with more than 1.3 million views.

“Say thank you ‘father or grandfather’ for working hard and made this house,” read one comment under the post.

“It’s not Python, it’s your generational wealth,” another said. Some even criticised the house for being “ugly.”

However, a section of the internet showed more grace and congratulated the IITian for his house. In the comments section, Chouhan clarified that the house was built in stages. “Just found out there’s a whole army of people standing up for me. Thank you so much, everyone! That said, these opinions don't really matter to me. What truly matters is that my family and I love our home, and we’re happy here,” he added.