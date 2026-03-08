IITian who sells $8 chai in LA after being laid off from tech job: ‘I finally feel settled’
The viral “Chaiguy” who left his corporate career in the United States to launch a chai business has opened up about his extraordinary journey in an interview.
The viral “Chaiguy” who left his corporate career in the United States to launch a chai business has opened up about his extraordinary journey in an interview. Prabhakar Prasad, popularly known as the “Bihari Chaiwala” or “Chaiguy”, spoke to Humans of Bombay about his journey from a small town in Bihar to building a successful business in Los Angeles.
Originally from Barh, a small town near Patna in Bihar, Prabhakar launched a chai stall in Los Angeles after being affected by tech layoffs in February 2025. Earlier this year, his story went viral as he was spotted selling cups of tea for $8 ( ₹780) in LA.
Humble beginnings in Bihar
Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Prabhakar recalled his humble beginnings. “I was born in Barh, a small town near the Ganga. We were very poor,” he said.
The family’s financial constraints were such that they could not even afford a blanket. In winters, they slept under dal sacks for warmth. (Also read: Indian-origin man dancing in front of World War II Memorial in US deletes LinkedIn, Instagram amid fierce criticism)
Prabhakar’s father tried his hand at several businesses, but unfortunately did not find success. But his parents never stopped believing in the power of education.
As a child, Prabhakar studied at a Hindi-medium school in Bihar. “I was good in studies, loved cricket, singing, and even became the school ‘Senapati’,” he recalled.
However, his life changed dramatically after his brother became the victim of a kidnapping attempt. “Overnight my family left Bihar and moved to Bhopal. The shift was tough,” said the US-based Chaiguy.
Prabhkar recalled how, in Bhopal, his fellow students would laugh at his English and his accent. “From a Bihar board school to an English CBSE one, I didn’t even understand basic words. Kids laughed at my accent. But I worked hard, caught up, and eventually cleared the IIT screening exam,” he said.
A career in tech
Gaining admission to IIT changed Prabhkar’s life path. After completing his degree, he landed his first job in 2008. However, the world of tech never really excited him.
“But coding never excited me – the gym did. I started training seriously, spending more time there than at work. Bodybuilding became my passion,” he said.
Keen to try something new, he moved to Mumbai and started auditioning for modelling gigs. His family was less than thrilled by this development, but Prabhakar kept at it.
“Reality wasn’t glamorous – tiny flats in Andheri, long audition queues, and taking up whatever work came my way,” he told Humans of Bombay.
Moving to the United States
After a few years, he knew he wanted a bigger change. At this point, his girlfriend was in the US.
Prabhakar decided to try moving to the US, but that wasn’t all smooth sailing either. His visa was rejected twice. It was only in 2014 that he was able to go to the US to pursue an MBA.
“My girlfriend was in the US and we had already spent years in a long-distance relationship. I decided to move there. My visa got rejected twice, but the third time I finally landed in Texas around 2014 for my MBA,” he revealed.
Life in the States was not easy. Prabhakar faced isolation, a painful breakup, health problems, and work trouble. For 10 years, he moved from one job to the other, from one city to the next. Inside, he wasn’t happy.
“I worked corporate jobs, got fired more than once, and went through a painful breakup. At one point, my health collapsed,” he revealed.
Starting a chai business
“There were many days when I had no idea where life was headed.One night, I asked myself, “What’s the one thing that has always stayed constant?” That’s when a friend suggested chai,” he said.
“No matter the city, heartbreak, or job – I always made my own tea. It reminded me of home,” added Prabhakar. When he lost his job in February 2025 amid tech layoffs, the Bihar-born man turned to tea.
With barely any money, he started selling chai in Los Angeles, California. The sugary, Indian-style brew proved to be a big hit among Californians.
(Also read: After 11 years in the US, Indian woman says she moved back home: ‘I chose uncertainty’)
His viral moment came after months of struggle, when he posted a reel selling chai in a traditional Bihari style with a gamcha draped over his shoulder — a move he openly describes as a “publicity stunt”. While the “Chaiguy” persona struck a chord online, he says social media does not bring in any direct income and mainly serves as a marketing tool.
Looking back at his decisions, Prabhakar reflects on his journey in simple terms: “Back then, I had more money but less freedom and even less happiness. Today, I have very little money, but my freedom and happiness are at their peak. I am the master of my own will; I am no longer a corporate slave,” as quoted by AajTak.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More