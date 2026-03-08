IITian who sells $8 chai in LA after being laid off from tech job: ‘I finally feel settled’

The viral “Chaiguy” who left his corporate career in the United States to launch a chai business has opened up about his extraordinary journey in an interview. Prabhakar Prasad, popularly known as the “Bihari Chaiwala” or “Chaiguy”, spoke to Humans of Bombay about his journey from a small town in Bihar to building a successful business in Los Angeles. Prabhakar Prasad, better known as the Chaiguy, has opened a tea business in Los Angeles.

Originally from Barh, a small town near Patna in Bihar, Prabhakar launched a chai stall in Los Angeles after being affected by tech layoffs in February 2025. Earlier this year, his story went viral as he was spotted selling cups of tea for $8 ( ₹780) in LA.

Humble beginnings in Bihar Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Prabhakar recalled his humble beginnings. “I was born in Barh, a small town near the Ganga. We were very poor,” he said.

The family’s financial constraints were such that they could not even afford a blanket. In winters, they slept under dal sacks for warmth. (Also read: Indian-origin man dancing in front of World War II Memorial in US deletes LinkedIn, Instagram amid fierce criticism)

Prabhakar’s father tried his hand at several businesses, but unfortunately did not find success. But his parents never stopped believing in the power of education.

As a child, Prabhakar studied at a Hindi-medium school in Bihar. “I was good in studies, loved cricket, singing, and even became the school ‘Senapati’,” he recalled.

However, his life changed dramatically after his brother became the victim of a kidnapping attempt. “Overnight my family left Bihar and moved to Bhopal. The shift was tough,” said the US-based Chaiguy.

Prabhkar recalled how, in Bhopal, his fellow students would laugh at his English and his accent. “From a Bihar board school to an English CBSE one, I didn’t even understand basic words. Kids laughed at my accent. But I worked hard, caught up, and eventually cleared the IIT screening exam,” he said.

A career in tech Gaining admission to IIT changed Prabhkar’s life path. After completing his degree, he landed his first job in 2008. However, the world of tech never really excited him.

“But coding never excited me – the gym did. I started training seriously, spending more time there than at work. Bodybuilding became my passion,” he said.

Keen to try something new, he moved to Mumbai and started auditioning for modelling gigs. His family was less than thrilled by this development, but Prabhakar kept at it.

“Reality wasn’t glamorous – tiny flats in Andheri, long audition queues, and taking up whatever work came my way,” he told Humans of Bombay.

Moving to the United States After a few years, he knew he wanted a bigger change. At this point, his girlfriend was in the US.

Prabhakar decided to try moving to the US, but that wasn’t all smooth sailing either. His visa was rejected twice. It was only in 2014 that he was able to go to the US to pursue an MBA.