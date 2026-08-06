‘I’ll not talk to my daughter for the next 15 days’: Noida founder explains why

When Noida-based founder Rohit Gupta dropped his daughter off at boarding school, he made a decision that shocked his family: he refused to call her for fifteen days. In a LinkedIn post, he explained the reason behind his decision.

Noida-based founder Rohit Gupta. (LinkedIn/Rohit Gupta)

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“I will not talk to my daughter for the next fifteen days. Before you judge me, hear me out,” Noida-based founder Rohit Gupta wrote on LinkedIn.

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He shared that he recently dropped his daughter off at a boarding school and, before that, had accompanied her to the new Spider-Man movie. However, after they returned, he announced that he would not call his daughter for the next 15 days.

“Then I came home and told everyone. No calls from me for fifteen days. Nobody at home liked it. They revolted against my decision. But I have lived this. I went to boarding school myself.”

Why the decision?

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta explained, “Every call from home will pull her back one step. She has to make her own friends there. Her own routine. And her own small world. If I keep calling her, she will keep wanting to come back. As a father, the next fifteen days are going to be the toughest for me. But this is for her future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta explained, “Every call from home will pull her back one step. She has to make her own friends there. Her own routine. And her own small world. If I keep calling her, she will keep wanting to come back. As a father, the next fifteen days are going to be the toughest for me. But this is for her future.” {{/usCountry}}

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The founder continued, “I have learned this the wrong way round. Being there for the people who matter is easy. Staying away and letting them stand is the hard part. Nobody claps for that one.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Rohit Gupta. This report will be updated when he responds.)

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What did social media say?

An individual expressed, “This is a brave decision, and I respect you for that. One thing I would definitely thank my parents for is that they only gave us what was needed, like really needed - there was always a limit. I used to hate it back then (okay, I do hate it now on days) because it somehow forced me also to think small & mediocre. But on days - when I have only two cents left in your pockets, that same habit makes me humble, cut down on my extra things and be okay with that. Just okay and survive enough until you make it back. All the very best to her, she is going to learn some of the biggest and fun lessons of her life.”

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Another commented, “My father gave me an old keypad phone with only calling and messaging features. Since it's not a smartphone, it keeps me away from unnecessary distractions and helps me stay focused on my studies.”

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A third posted, “This is the best move. We become helicopter parents when our children are with us. We need to trust them enough to let go.” A fourth wrote, “Happened with me too and hated then and today I am the most grateful to my father for this.”

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Rohit Gupta is the founder and COO of an educational consultation firm, College Vidya.