'I'm from India, how can you?': Woman confronts McDonald’s staff in Singapore after being served non-veg burger

A video of an Indian woman confronting McDonald’s staff in Singapore has gone viral, showing her visibly upset after being served a non-vegetarian burger instead of a vegetarian one. The clip also shows the woman explaining that the burger box did not mention it was non-vegetarian.(Instagram/@youngn.lost)

In the clip, shared on Instagram by user @youngn.lost, the woman can be seen standing near the counter of a McDonald’s outlet, speaking emotionally to a staff member. “I am from India, how can you?” she says, her voice shaking. The staff member responds calmly, “I know you are from India,” prompting the woman to reply, “Then how can you do this?”

According to the video, the woman claims she had ordered a vegetarian burger and was shocked to find out it contained meat. She insists she is a regular McDonald’s customer and often eats vegetarian burgers at the chain’s outlets in India. The clip also shows her explaining that the burger box did not mention it was non-vegetarian.

The Instagram post’s caption reads, “An Indian tourist threw her burger box on the floor and confronted a McDonald’s staff over not being told that the burger she bought is not vegetarian.” The video text adds, “Indian tourist upset for not being told that the McDonald’s burger she bought is not vegetarian.”

Social media reactions

The post has since drawn thousands of views and comments. While some sympathised with the woman, others argued that menu items vary across countries and that McDonald’s Singapore does not offer vegetarian burgers similar to those in India.

“Only Mcdonald in India serve vegetarian burger and nuggets,” one user wrote. “She speaks English so No excuse. What a load of crap,” commented another.

Notably, McDonald’s Singapore’s menu includes a range of chicken, fish, and beef options but does not prominently feature vegetarian burgers. The fast-food chain has not yet commented on the incident.