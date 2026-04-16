‘I’m just the babysitter’: Gen Z employee’s reply to startup founder over 7 pm log-off sparks discussion

A Gen Z employee in Gurugram pushed back after being pulled up for logging off at 7 pm, telling his founder he would adopt a “founder’s mindset” only if he was given 50% equity - a response that has since sparked discussion around startup work culture.

The post triggered mixed reactions online. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The incident was shared on LinkedIn by Nishant Joshi, who recounted how his younger cousin, working at an early-stage startup, was called into a meeting the next morning after shutting his laptop at 7 pm.

According to the post, the founder called him in and delivered a lecture on hustle, ownership and commitment. “He gave a twenty-minute lecture on the importance of hustle and taking extreme ownership. He looked at my cousin and said you need to have a founder's mindset,” Joshi wrote. The founder also told the employee to treat the company like his “own baby”.

“My cousin looked right back at him and delivered the absolute truth,” Joshi wrote, quoting him as he said, “Sir, I will treat this company like my baby the day you give me a fifty percent share in the equity. Right now I am just the babysitter and my shift ends at 7pm.”

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{{^usCountry}} Joshi said the exchange highlighted a larger issue in startup culture, arguing that employees are often expected to take on the stress and responsibility of founders without equivalent compensation. He criticised what he called the “founder’s mindset” narrative, saying it is sometimes used to push employees beyond reasonable limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joshi said the exchange highlighted a larger issue in startup culture, arguing that employees are often expected to take on the stress and responsibility of founders without equivalent compensation. He criticised what he called the “founder’s mindset” narrative, saying it is sometimes used to push employees beyond reasonable limits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Founders want you to have the anxiety and the sleepless nights of a CEO. But they want to compensate you with a ₹35000 fresher salary. They want you to build the entire empire but they keep all the profits,” he wrote, adding that real ownership should come with financial stake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Founders want you to have the anxiety and the sleepless nights of a CEO. But they want to compensate you with a ₹35000 fresher salary. They want you to build the entire empire but they keep all the profits,” he wrote, adding that real ownership should come with financial stake. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Founders take note. You cannot buy a co-founder's dedication on an intern's budget. If you want your team to treat the business like it is theirs then give them a real financial stake in it. Otherwise stop acting shocked when Gen Z does exactly what their employment contract says and logs off,” Joshi concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Founders take note. You cannot buy a co-founder's dedication on an intern's budget. If you want your team to treat the business like it is theirs then give them a real financial stake in it. Otherwise stop acting shocked when Gen Z does exactly what their employment contract says and logs off,” Joshi concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: 'Take care, no worries': Employee’s chats reveal ‘rarely seen’ side of Indian startup boss)

How did social media react?

The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, drawing mixed reactions from users. While some agreed with the sentiment, others sided with the founders.

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One user wrote, “Very well said. Startup or not, these kind of issues and expectations arise when managers do not quantify tasks for the day. If they do that, things will become quite simple. It may even increase efficiency.”

“Says a lot when this feels relatable to so many. Hope this reaches founders chasing big empires but struggling to build even a consistent, committed team,” commented another.

“The babysitter analogy is spot on. Ownership culture without ownership economics is just unpaid stress!” wrote a third user.

However, not everyone agreed. “If you deserve more, show up, deliver, and earn it. That’s how real growth compounds — for individuals and for startups. Founders Invest they deserve all cookies,” one user commented.

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“All is valid from the employee point of view. But understand Founder who has put in his whole life savings or invested through a loan. He has a real pressure to generate cash day by day and month on month. Someone who is young has to to put more effort to learn and grow. But their is always a thin line... behavior and understanding, if this is present then even at 7 pm is fine or if someone leaves at 6 pm that is also ok. Founders have to learn to behave and manage well, and employees have to come out from perception of stopping work early... both are right and wrong too,” wrote another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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