Video of Pat Cummins holding the World Cup trophy alone goes viral

In the World Cup final on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated India by six wickets and took the trophy home for the sixth time. Amidst the celebration, a particular moment from the presentation ceremony caught the attention of netizens and has been going viral since then. The clip shows Australian captain Pat Cummins standing alone on stage with the World Cup trophy.

Pat Cummins standing along on stage with the World Cup trophy. (X/@Abhina_Prakash)

“This is the unedited clip!” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X. The video opens to show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles presenting the World Cup trophy to Cummins. After congratulating the captain for winning the trophy, they pose for photos and exit the stage, leaving Cummins alone. Cummins then waits with a puzzled smile for his teammates to join him on stage.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on November 20. It has since accumulated over 4.7 lakh views, and more than 9,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Either the fireworks should’ve been set off when the whole team was there on the podium to celebrate, or the whole team should’ve already been there on the podium, and Pat brought the trophy on the stage,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Nothing is bad in this video. The best team deserves the World Cup. It hurts we couldn’t take the cup this year, but we will get in 2027.”

“Pat Cummins was just soaking it all in with the trophy in hand and waiting for his teammates to join him on the stage,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

