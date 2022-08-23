Team India grooves to Kala Chashma to celebrate win against Zimbabwe. Watch viral video

IND vs ZIM: India secured a clean sweep against Zimbabwe by winning the third ODI in Harare by 13 runs on Monday. Following the win, people took to various social media platforms to show their reactions and to celebrate. Amid those, a post shared by Shikhar Dhawan on his personal Instagram page has captured people’s attention. He shared a video showing team India’s celebration in the dressing room.

“That’s how we celebrate the win,” he posted while sharing the video. He also added the name of the song to which they danced as a hashtag. It’s Kala Chashma from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar, the song features Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

The video shows the cricketers in their jersey standing in front of the camera and happily grooving to the song. A few of them also show cool moves.

Take a look at the happy video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered close to 8.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Cricket legend Brian Lara reacted to the video and wrote, “I remembered a similar group of guys dancing the night away a few weeks ago.” Dhawan replied to the comment by sharing, “Hahah yaa love that nite as well.” Another celebrated cricketer Yuvraj Singh also joined in to take a sweet dig at the team. “Stick to cricket lads,” he posted along with a laughing out loud emoticon. A few also shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.

