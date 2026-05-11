‘India loses hours daily in traffic’: Techie backs PM Modi’s work from home push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to citizens to work from home where possible and travel only when necessary has sparked a conversation online, with a techie saying India should seriously rethink daily commuting if productivity can continue remotely.

A techie supported PM Modi’s WFH advice and said remote work could save fuel and commuting hours.(PTI)

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(Also read: Indian professionals cheer PM Modi’s WFH suggestion amid austerity call: 'No point burning fuel to office')

As India continues to face pressure from the impact of the US Iran war and rising global crude oil prices, PM Modi urged businesses and citizens to revive work from home systems adopted during the Covid 19 pandemic. He said such measures could help the country conserve fuel and foreign exchange at a time of heightened uncertainty in global energy markets.

Techie reacts to work from home advice

A techie on X reacted to the Prime Minister’s remarks and supported the idea of remote work where it is practical. Taking to X, the woman, identified as Megha, wrote: “Interesting to hear from PM @narendramodi to encourage Work From Home where possible. India loses hours daily in traffic, fuel, and stress. If productivity is still getting done remotely, why not adapt with time?”

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{{^usCountry}} Her post struck a chord with many social media users who have long argued that long office commutes in Indian cities affect productivity, mental health and fuel consumption. PM Modi recalls Covid era systems {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her post struck a chord with many social media users who have long argued that long office commutes in Indian cities affect productivity, mental health and fuel consumption. PM Modi recalls Covid era systems {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, while addressing a public event in Hyderabad after inaugurating projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Telangana, PM Modi said the country should reduce unnecessary fuel consumption by using virtual meetings, online work systems, metro travel, carpooling and electric vehicles.

“During Corona, we developed systems like work from home, online meetings and video conferencing, and we became habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods,” Modi said.

Rising crude prices add pressure

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as Brent crude prices surged above $105 a barrel after fresh tensions between the United States and Iran derailed hopes of a peace agreement.

India, the world’s third largest oil importer, imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, making it highly vulnerable to global energy shocks. Any sharp rise in crude prices can increase the country’s import bill and put pressure on fuel prices, inflation and foreign exchange reserves.

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(Also read: PM Modi's WFH push explained: How the US-Iran war is impacting India's economy)

The ongoing crisis began after the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iranian targets earlier this year, escalating tensions across West Asia and triggering a prolonged confrontation involving Iran backed groups in the region.

While Washington and Tehran have been engaged in indirect peace negotiations for weeks, efforts to end the conflict suffered another setback after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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