PM Modi's WFH push explained: How the US-Iran war is impacting India's economy

“During Corona, we developed systems like work from home, online meetings and video conferencing, and we became habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods,” Modi said.

Addressing a public event in Hyderabad after inaugurating projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Telangana, PM Modi said the country should reduce unnecessary fuel consumption by relying more on virtual meetings, online work systems, metro travel, carpooling and electric vehicles.

Work from home, only travel when necessary - that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest advice to citizens as India continues to reel under the impact of the US-Iran war. PM urged businesses to revive WFH practices adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic, warning that India must conserve fuel and foreign exchange.

The PM’s remarks come at a time when Brent crude prices have surged above $105 a barrel after fresh tensions between the United States and Iran derailed hopes of a peace agreement.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, making the country highly vulnerable to global energy shocks.

US-Iran war: Why the conflict is rattling global markets The ongoing crisis began after the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iranian targets earlier this year, escalating tensions across West Asia and triggering a prolonged confrontation involving Iran-backed groups in the region.

While Washington and Tehran have been engaged in indirect peace negotiations for weeks, efforts to end the conflict suffered another setback after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable”.

Iran’s proposal reportedly sought an end to hostilities, removal of sanctions and restoration of shipping access in the Strait of Hormuz while postponing negotiations over its nuclear programme. However, the US insisted that Iran dismantle key parts of its nuclear infrastructure — a condition Tehran rejected.

The war has already caused widespread damage across parts of Iran and Lebanon and sparked repeated drone and missile incidents across the Gulf region.

Strait of Hormuz crisis and why it matters to India At the centre of the global energy crisis is the Strait of Hormuz - a narrow but strategically critical shipping route through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass.

The waterway has remained partially disrupted for weeks due to military tensions, naval blockades, drone attacks and fears of strikes on commercial vessels.

Reuters reported that maritime traffic through the strait has been severely affected, with tanker operators avoiding the region or switching off trackers amid fears of attacks.

The disruption has sent crude oil prices soaring globally. Brent crude jumped over 4% after Trump rejected Iran’s latest peace response, intensifying concerns about prolonged supply shortages.

For India, the impact is especially severe because a major share of the country’s imported crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why Modi is pushing work-from-home again Against this backdrop, PM Modi's push for WFH is being seen as part of a broader fuel conservation strategy aimed at reducing India’s oil consumption and limiting pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

“Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war,” Modi said.