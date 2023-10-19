News / Trending / ‘Bro can fly’: People can’t get over KL Rahul’s one-handed catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz

‘Bro can fly’: People can’t get over KL Rahul’s one-handed catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 19, 2023 05:09 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match: KL Rahul's catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz has left fans amazed.

A standout moment in today’s match between India and Bangladesh was when KL Rahul brilliantly grabbed a single-handed catch, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz. This moment created a frenzy among fans with many calling it the “best catch of the tournament.”

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match: The image shows KL Rahul's brilliant catch. (Screengrab)
India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match: The image shows KL Rahul's brilliant catch. (Screengrab)

ICC took to Instagram to share a video of the moment. The clip shows Mohammed Siraj bowling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The Bangladesh cricketer tries for a boundary but KL Rahul stops his attempt and picks the wicket with an incredible catch.

Before knowing more about people’s reactions to the moment, here’s a video of the catch:

“Catch of the tournament,” posted an Instagram user. “What a catch,” added another. “Bro can fly,” expressed a third. “Is it an aeroplane or a bird,” wrote a fourth.

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match:

The match is taking place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. India has played against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, winning all matches. The Men in Blue will continue their winning streak if they win today’s match against Bangladesh.

