Indian billionaire hails Payal Nag, world's first limbless archer: ‘Whenever I am feeling low…’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has spotlighted the inspiring journey of young para archer Payal Nag, the world's first limbless archer, who has scripted history by winning gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. Taking to X, Mahindra shared a detailed note recounting Payal’s extraordinary life, from a childhood marked by hardship to her emergence on the global para archery stage. On Saturday, Payal Nag clinched a gold at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok. (X/@anandmahindra)

Born to a migrant labourer from Odisha's Balangir district, Payal’s life took a devastating turn at the age of 8 when she was electrocuted in an accident, resulting in the loss of all four limbs. But what could have ended her story instead became the beginning of a remarkable journey.

According to news agency PTI, her life-changing turning point came in 2023 when coach Kuldeep Vedwan spotted her on social media. Vedwan, who is also known for mentoring world champion Sheetal Devi, guided Payal into para archery and helped her adapt to the sport. Through relentless training and perseverance, Payal steadily rose through the ranks. And on Saturday, she clinched a gold at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok, where she defeated her idol Sheetal Devi in a stunning victory.

Reflecting on her journey, Mahindra wrote, “Payal Nag. Daughter of a daily-wage mason from Odisha. Electrocuted at the age of eight. Lost all four limbs. And then, found a bow.”

“Spotted through her paintings by coach Kuldeep Vedwan, the same man who shaped world champion Sheetal Devi. Defeated her idol Sheetal Devi at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok, April, 2026,” the industrialist continued.

Mahindra added that whenever he feels low or sorry for himself, he looks at stories like Payal’s and Sheetal’s to remind himself of the true meaning of courage, resilience and positive thinking. “These champions are not just my #MondayMotivation. They will be a source of motivation Every. Single. Day,” Mahindra wrote.