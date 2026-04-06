Indian billionaire hails Payal Nag, world's first limbless archer: ‘Whenever I am feeling low…’
On Saturday, Payal Nag clinched a gold at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok, where she defeated her idol Sheetal Devi in a stunning victory.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has spotlighted the inspiring journey of young para archer Payal Nag, the world's first limbless archer, who has scripted history by winning gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. Taking to X, Mahindra shared a detailed note recounting Payal’s extraordinary life, from a childhood marked by hardship to her emergence on the global para archery stage.
Born to a migrant labourer from Odisha's Balangir district, Payal’s life took a devastating turn at the age of 8 when she was electrocuted in an accident, resulting in the loss of all four limbs. But what could have ended her story instead became the beginning of a remarkable journey.
According to news agency PTI, her life-changing turning point came in 2023 when coach Kuldeep Vedwan spotted her on social media. Vedwan, who is also known for mentoring world champion Sheetal Devi, guided Payal into para archery and helped her adapt to the sport. Through relentless training and perseverance, Payal steadily rose through the ranks. And on Saturday, she clinched a gold at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok, where she defeated her idol Sheetal Devi in a stunning victory.
Reflecting on her journey, Mahindra wrote, “Payal Nag. Daughter of a daily-wage mason from Odisha. Electrocuted at the age of eight. Lost all four limbs. And then, found a bow.”
“Spotted through her paintings by coach Kuldeep Vedwan, the same man who shaped world champion Sheetal Devi. Defeated her idol Sheetal Devi at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok, April, 2026,” the industrialist continued.
Mahindra added that whenever he feels low or sorry for himself, he looks at stories like Payal’s and Sheetal’s to remind himself of the true meaning of courage, resilience and positive thinking. “These champions are not just my #MondayMotivation. They will be a source of motivation Every. Single. Day,” Mahindra wrote.
(Also Read: ‘Bittu Tabahi is my Monday Motivation’: Anand Mahindra praises MP man for cleaning river alone)
About Payal Nag
Payal Nag, who hails from Odisha’s Balangir district, has made a remarkable impact in a short span. Having begun training only in 2023, she clinched gold on her senior international debut at the inaugural World Archery Para Series.
According to news agency PTI, her coach Kuldeep Vedwan played a key role in shaping her journey, designing customised equipment tailored to her needs. This included a special bow operated using prosthetic legs, a steel support mechanism, and a chest release system similar to that used by Sheetal Devi.
Since Payal cannot load arrows herself, she relies on assistance for that step. Vedwan revealed it took nearly three months to fine-tune her equipment and technique.
“She has it in her to win multiple gold medals for India at the Asian Para Games and even the LA Paralympics,” Vedwan said. “Sheetal has proved it, and Payal will carry that legacy forward,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More