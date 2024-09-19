Indian billionaire under fire for suggesting people save 600 every day: ‘Disconnected from reality’

Billionaire Harsh Goenka is being criticised for suggesting that ₹600 is a reasonable sum to save every day - and people who cannot afford to do so are not “well paid.” Harsh Goenka's suggestion of saving ₹ 600 per day is being criticised online(Pexels)

The chairman of RPG Group yesterday shared a post on the social media platform X suggesting that people start saving ₹600, reading 20 pages, and walking 10,000 steps every day to cultivate good habits. The message he wanted to impart: “Never underestimate the power of small habits.”

However, a section of the internet focussed on the proposed amount rather than the message and asked Mr Goenka how an average Indian could save ₹600 every day - which comes up to roughly ₹18,000 per month.

“90% of Indians failed to earn 600 rupees per day (after tax). So where is the point of saving,” one X user pointed out.

“Wealth disparity at its finest. Wherein India's 76th richest man due to generational wealth, gives advice to other Indians to save more than India's average income is,” another said.

Corporate employees were quick to dismiss the suggestion

“Tell that to a labourer with four mouths to support with a daily wage of Rs. 600-700,” HK Maheshwari suggested in response to Harsh Goenka’s statement.

Dozens of social media users accused Harsh Goenka of being disconnected from reality. Many even questioned how much the employees of his own company are paid, writing: “Sir you need to check the salaries of your CEAT employees!”

Harsh Goenka responds

Harsh Goenka responded to the criticism levelled against him with an attempt at humour that felt flat.

When journalist and author Man Aman Singh Chhina asked how many Indians could afford to save ₹18,000 per month, the billionaire replied: “Obviously you are not well paid” with a smiley face emoji.

The response, predictably, did not go over well on social media. “Obviously HE is well paid and assumes everyone else is, sir. Mary Antoinette complex. Sad,” wrote X user Nimish Dubey, while another person said: “That's so insulting, but it's exactly what they think about all of us in private.”