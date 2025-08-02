Indian boss denies unpaid intern 1-day leave to care for sick parents, shames her

A Reddit user shared a post alleging that an Indian manager denied leave to an unpaid intern during an emergency. The individual shared a screenshot of a text exchange showing a person shaming an intern for taking one day of leave to take care of her sick parents. A post about an unpaid intern being shamed for asking for a leave during a family emergency has angered Reddit users. (Reddit/ashueep, Pexels (Representational image))

“My friend is doing an unpaid internship, but her boss gives her unlimited responsibility. He expects seriousness from his interns even though he doesn't treat them seriously,” the Reddit user shared, along with a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between the intern and her boss.

“Sir Im really sorry for the short notice, I won't be able to come in today. I have an emergency situation at home since my parents are really sick and on bedrest rn so i need to stay back. I am really sorry for the sudden absence but it wont happen again. I'll send you the morphed runway videos by today,” reads the first text in the screenshot.

The reply reads, “when u are interning somewhere there is a responsibility too...3 days before a big event u gone missing...anyways ur choice...this shows seriousness towards ur work.”

What did social media say?

An individual remarked, “If the place falls apart because an intern takes a day off, they really shouldn’t be keeping interns!” Another expressed, “Interns are supposed to be paid and given work that is not critical, which exp people should do. Indian bosses are devils in disguise running sweatshops, but even they don't prohibit emergency leaves. This one is special.”

A third commented, “Whether you are an intern or an employee, it doesn't matter. If you need leaves for family, take them without guilt or being sorry. Work won't stop, but you will lose family time. If your company lacks contingency measures in such emergencies, it is their fault, not yours!” A fourth wrote, “I know few companies are completely run by temp interns. They contact colleges for internship opportunities. Give project work as interview assignments. Some even hire them. Make them do all the development work for the company and give them an experience letter in return. No other motive but to get free temporary labour.”