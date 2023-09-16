Indian bureaucrat lauds Russian woman for her Hindi skills. Watch

A Russian woman left people surprised after a video showing her Hindi skills was posted online. Shared by bureaucrat J Sanjay Kumar, the video shows her translating a few Hindi lines into English perfectly.

The image shows an IRTS officer in conversation with a Russian woman whose Hindi skills stunned netizens. (X/@Sanjay_IRTS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Leave translation, many of us will not be even able to understand it. The level of proficiency this lady from Russia has in Hindi is simply amazing. By the way, how is my Hindi?” Kumar, an officer in the Indian Railway Traffic Service, wrote as he posted the video on X. He shared the video to celebrate Hindi Diwas, observed on September 14 each year.

Also Read: American man speaking fluent Hindi complaints about samosa price in the US

The video opens to show Kumar saying a few lines in Hindi. The Russian woman listens to him patiently and then translates those lines into English, showcasing her prowess in both the languages. The video ends with Kumar praising her by saying “Perfect.”

Take a look at this video of the Russian woman’s Hindi skills:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 4,000 views. It has also received varied comments from people. “Amazing,” wrote an X user. “Very good, sir,” added another. A few reacted to the video using folded hands emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON