American man speaking fluent Hindi complaints about samosa price in the US

ByVrinda Jain
May 25, 2023 05:00 PM IST

An American person speaking fluently in Hindi has gone viral on Instagram. Watch his video inside.

There are several videos that showcase foreigners learning about Indian culture. It could be through art, dance, food or even learning various Indian languages. Now, a video that shows an American's fluent Hindi accent has gone viral. It shows the man talking in Hindi and complaining about the samosa prices in the US.

American man speaking fluently in Bihari.(Instagram/@DrewHicks)
In a video shared by Instagram user Drew Hicks, you can see him sitting in a restaurant. He can be heard saying, "India mein two samosa ka 20 rupees lagega, yaha pe two samosas ka 500 rupya hai. Chalo wapas Bihar chalte hai bhai. (In India, two samosas only cost 20, but here it costs 500. Let's go back to Bihar.)

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 17. Since being shared, it has been liked over 14,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I am from Bihar. I love your video so much." A second added, "You were accidentally born in America, you are Bihari only." A third posted, "In 20 rupees you will also get litti, chokha, chutney and more."

