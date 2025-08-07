Indian CEO offers 2 lakh remote internship. Even high schoolers can apply

The co-founder and CEO of Puch AI has advertised a lucrative internship opportunity where the selected candidate could earn a stipend of ₹2 lakh per month while working from the comfort of their home. Siddharth Bhatia took to the social media platform X on Wednesday to reveal that his AI startup is looking for two interns – one to work as an AI engineer and the other to manage growth as the “Growth Magician”. Puch AI is an AI startup by Siddharth Bhatia and Arjit Jain offering a stipend of up to ₹ 2 lakh per month

Remote internship with ₹ 2 lakh stipend

The stipend could range between ₹1 to 2 lakh per month, and the opportunity is remote – meaning that the successful candidate would not be expected to show up in office.

Bhatia, co-founder and CEO of Puch AI, also clarified that a college degree is not a prerequisite for the position. “We hired a high schooler last month,” he revealed.

What is Puch AI?

Puch AI is an AI startup by National University of Singapore graduate Siddharth Bhatia and IIT Bombay alum Arjit Jain.

The startup aims to make “artificial intelligence accessible to every Indian, regardless of the language they speak or their technical background.”

How to apply for internships at Puch AI?

Interested candidates can apply directly on X by commenting on Bhatia’s post.

“Comment why we should choose you and what you’d be excited to work on if you joined Puch AI,” the CEO wrote, adding that candidates should refrain from sending him direct messages.

Bhatia sweetened the deal further by saying people could refer potential candidates. If their candidate was successfully chosen for an internship, the referrer would win an iPhone.

“Know someone who's a perfect fit? Tag them. If they’re hired, you win an iPhone! (One tag per comment),” wrote the CEO of Puch AI.

Already, his comments section has been flooded with job-seekers describing their goals and the work they have done so far.