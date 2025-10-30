Indian CEO shares what amazed him in Tokyo: 'Perfectly managed traffic, no dirt, fresh air'

An Indian CEO’s recent post about his visit to Tokyo has drawn attention online for highlighting Japan’s discipline, order, and urban efficiency. Sharing his experience on the way to a meeting, he listed several things that left him deeply impressed by how the city functions. Sunderdeep Singh, the CEO of Volklub, shared what impressed him the most about Tokyo.(@volklub/X)

Sunderdeep Singh, the CEO of Volklub, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, "Noticed a few things on the way to a meeting in Tokyo. So much to learn…"

CEO impressed by Tokyo’s urban planning

He began by noting how Tokyo’s roads remain congestion-free even during peak hours, with traffic moving smoothly and efficiently.

According to Singh, every vehicle seemed well-maintained, and even cars over 20 years old looked brand new. His local guide mentioned that new car purchases are generally discouraged, encouraging residents to preserve and care for their existing vehicles instead.

“Cars over 20 years old are scratchless and look brand new.” Singh wrote.

The CEO also observed that every marketplace has a nearby multi-storey parking area, ensuring roads remain free of parked cars.

What stood out most, however, was the city’s spotless appearance; no political posters, commercial ads, or random signboards cluttered the lamp posts or pavements.

"Every street has LED lights, all working. No street food carts, vegetable vendors, auto-rickshaws, or e-rickshaws," he adds.

Singh described the landscaping as “top grade,” saying it gave every area a carefully maintained and aesthetic feel.

HT.com has reached out to the user. This report will be updated when they respond.

Mixed reactions from X users:

Singh’s post sparked mixed reactions from X users. Many praised his observations, saying Japan’s discipline and civic sense were worth learning from. Others, however, pointed out that India’s social and cultural diversity makes such uniformity difficult to achieve.

One of the users commented, "All of this while also being the most populous city in the world. And here people keep blaming the population of Indian cities for their degrading infrastructure."

A second user commented, "We will not be able to reach there in the next 200 years."

"The very reason for that is the presence of sense in the population. Everyone has civic sense. From a toddler to old people, everyone takes care of cleanliness," another user commented.

The post was shared on October 29, 2025, and since then, it has gained lakhs of views and several comments.