Japan’s first woman prime minister dismisses work-life balance: ‘I will work, work, work’

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Sanae Takaichi, 64, made history on Tuesday by becoming the country’s first woman prime minister, replacing Shigeru Ishiba. Her victory was secured through a coalition agreement between the LDP and the right-wing Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), which gave her the parliamentary majority needed to take office. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dismissed the concept of work-life balance. (AFP)

A former minister for economic security and internal affairs, Takaichi has been a prominent figure in Japanese politics for nearly 30 years. Often described as ultraconservative, she is a long-time admirer of Britain’s former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, whom she calls her “political hero,” and has openly expressed her desire to “become the Iron Lady.”

No work-life balance for Japanese PM

In her first speech after elected leader of the LDP, Takaichi dismissed the concept of work-life balance, urging party members to embrace hard work instead.

“I myself will throw out the term ‘work-life balance,’” Takaichi said. “I will work and work and work and work and work.”

She also called on party lawmakers to “work like workhorses” – a statement that drew sharp criticism online.

“At this moment, rather than feeling happy, I feel the hardship that is to come. There is an overwhelming amount of work that we must do together. That is what I believe. There are many policies that need to be quickly implemented. Together, we will make the LDP a more spirited, positive, and energetic party. Efforts are also required to make LDP a party that can turn people's anxieties into hope,” PM Takaichi said.

Criticism over work-life remarks

Japan’s National Defence Council for Victims of Karoshi — a group addressing deaths caused by overwork — said her stance risked reviving a toxic overwork culture in a country already struggling with the issue. Families of victims of overwork-related suicides also condemned her remarks, calling for reflection and apology.