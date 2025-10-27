Japan's role-reversal cafe lets customers dress as maids and serve staff for $25: 'Most interesting event in the world'

A cafe in Japan is charging $25 for customers to experience life as a maid by serving staff members posing as clients. The pop-up is called “Cafe Where You Can Become a Maid”.(Pixabay/Representational image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the quirky new trend was launched by a creative team promoting maid cosplay culture. The pop-up is called “Cafe Where You Can Become a Maid” and allows visitors to wear a long, elegant maid dress and serve tea and cake to a staff member playing the role of an ojou-sama, a refined and wealthy “lady” character often seen in anime.

Since there is no changing room on-site, participants simply wear the maid costume over their own clothes. The package also includes photoshoots, letting customers capture themselves in character.

The organisers say the experience is open to all genders, but the event has seen high interest from men who want to try the fantasy in a playful setting without the pressures of real service work.

“I became a maid, and the atmosphere was so joyful. This truly is the most interesting event in the world,” one participant said, as per SCMP.

Another male visitor added, “I mustered up the courage to experience being a maid. The maid, housekeeper and lady were all very friendly and it was fun taking photos. Thank you.”

How did social media react?

The pop-up has been booked out frequently, with many people saying they could not get a reservation due to high demand. It has also sparked discussion on social media.

Many users view it as a fun escape. “I think it is just fun to wear a dress that I would never actually buy. In that sense, it is quite interesting,” one commenter said.

Another user said, “It is great. Some people enjoy the idea of serving others, but real service jobs can be tough, and not all customers are kind. Here, you pay for the experience, get to dress up and serve someone who will not give you a hard time.”

However, not everyone is convinced. “No thanks. Paying to serve others? What a reversal of the natural order,” one critic wrote.

“Honestly, I am more interested in the role of the staff who get to play the ojou-sama,” said another person.