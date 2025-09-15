Indian couple in Germany shares their 3.1 lakh monthly expense list, internet says it's 'too high'

An Indian couple living in Germany has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses abroad. The couple, Payal and Gaurav, posted a video on Instagram revealing what it takes to manage their lifestyle in Germany as Indians. In the clip, they broke down their major monthly expenses, with rent emerging as the biggest outflow. The couple's monthly spending crosses 3,000 euros, or roughly ₹ 3.1 lakh.(Instagram/@payalineurope)

According to their figures, the couple spends 1,500 euros (approximately ₹1,55,000) on rent alone. Electricity costs them 100 euros (around ₹10,360), while car insurance comes to 120 euros (nearly ₹12,500). They also spend around 200 euros (approximately ₹20,700) on petrol every month.

Further, the couple shared that groceries take up 600 euros (around ₹62,000) of their budget, and eating out adds another 400 euros ( ₹41,400). Moreover, gym expenses come to 80 euros ( ₹8,300) a month.

Total monthly expenses in Germany

Altogether, their monthly spending crosses 3,000 euros, or roughly ₹3.1 lakh. “Travel is not included in this nor the other insurances we have,” the couple clarified in their post. They also captioned the video with a reminder that living in Germany is not only about travel and lifestyle but also about managing a budget wisely.

Social media reactions

The breakdown quickly caught attention online, leaving many online users stunned by the high costs of living.

“It's a fact but not for everyone. This kind of expense and income only have few foreigners. Rest have average income 60-80k (without tax) and expenses almost 2000 to 2500 depending on your living standards,” one user commented.

“3000 euros is a very good and affordable living in Europe,” remarked another.

“When both work this works out well. But I understand the high taxes in Germany,” wrote a third user.

“Do u save any money? Cause the expenses are too high,” asked one user.