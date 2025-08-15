Indian doctor collects 4 crore Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica wearing surgical scrubs. Watch

When people imagine doctors buying cars, the image that often comes to mind is a practical sedan or a comfortable SUV. However, one eye surgeon has broken that stereotype. Dr Rahil Chaudhary, an ophthalmologist, has gifted himself a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth ₹4 crore. In a move that has caught widespread attention, he collected the keys to the supercar while still dressed in his blue surgical scrubs. A doctor collected a ₹ 4-crore Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in surgical scrubs, creating a moment that wowed the internet.(Instagram/drrahilchaudhary)

(Also read: Influencer’s ₹10 crore Lamborghini Aventador catches fire on Bengaluru street)

A delivery to remember

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Dr Chaudhary documented the special moment. The clip opens with the doctor standing beside his new Lamborghini, which is concealed under a sleek black cover adorned with a giant red bow. Without changing from his operating room attire, he dramatically pulls off the cover to unveil the vibrant green Huracan Tecnica.

Adding to the charm of the moment, the dealership hands him a scale model of the car that perfectly matches the specifications of his brand-new supercar.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video has already amassed over 1.7 million views, with many comments pouring in. Viewers seemed equally entertained by the colour choice, the casual scrubs, and the unapologetic celebration of success.

One Instagram user remarked, “This is next-level motivation — straight from the OT to the showroom.” Another commented, “The green looks incredible. Surgeon by day, supercar enthusiast by night.” A third viewer added, “Who needs a suit when scrubs make such a statement?”

Several users praised the hard work behind such a purchase, with one noting, “This is what years of dedication and skill look like.” Another joked, “Imagine your eye surgeon showing up in this — confidence restored instantly.” Some even playfully speculated about the coincidence of the car’s colour, with a comment reading, “Did you choose green for the eyes?” While another admirer simply wrote, “Living the dream.”