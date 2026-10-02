Indian doctor in Europe says doctors were ‘shocked’ by quick healthcare access in India: ‘Couldn’t believe it’

An Indian doctor has said that doctors he met in Europe were “completely shocked” when he told them how quickly patients in India can access specialists, undergo tests and begin treatment. He added that they “couldn’t even believe” that, in some cases, cancer treatment in India could start within a week.

An Indian doctor said doctors in Europe were shocked after hearing how quickly patients in India could access treatment. (Instagram/dr.palakbhatt)

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Dr Palak Bhatt, who identifies himself as an oncologist in his Instagram bio, spoke about the exchange in a video posted on Instagram. He said the conversation took place after he attended an event where he had an opportunity to present on palliative care.

‘Doctors here in Europe were completely shocked’

"Doctors here in Europe were completely shocked when I told them this fact about India’s healthcare system. Last week, I got an opportunity at an event here to present about palliative care. So, I met quite a few doctors and was having a casual discussion with them about the healthcare system here, meaning in Europe, and India’s healthcare system," Bhatt said.

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{{^usCountry}} He then gave an example of how quickly a patient with a suspected cancer symptom may be able to access medical care in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then gave an example of how quickly a patient with a suspected cancer symptom may be able to access medical care in India. {{/usCountry}}

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"I told them that in India, if someone feels, for example, that they have something like an ulcer on their tongue and it might be cancer, they can go directly to an oncologist. On the very same day, their MRI can be done. On the same day, if it looks like cancer, their biopsy can also be done," he said.

Bhatt added that reports can arrive within three to four days, following which treatment may begin shortly afterwards.

"The report comes within three to four days, and based on the report, whether it’s surgery or chemotherapy or whatever treatment, we can offer it to them within a week. Here, just to get a GP appointment, it often takes four to five days. So they couldn't even believe that within just one week, we could start treatment for any cancer patient," he said.

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He clarified that once cancer is diagnosed, patients there are given priority and receive quicker appointments. However, he said appointments with other specialists can sometimes take a week, 10 days, 15 days or even longer.

"But they felt, wow, how advanced of a system this is that within just one day a patient can receive treatment," he added.

‘We should appreciate the things we have’

In the caption, Bhatt wrote, "Not every system in the world is perfect, but we should definitely appreciate the things we have that are better than in other countries. The Indian healthcare system is really good and advanced."

He also praised access to specialists, diagnostic procedures, treatment techniques and medicines in India, adding, "Health should be the priority, and I can proudly say that in India, the healthcare system is really good."

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Watch the clip here:

How did people react?

The post drew a few reactions from users. "This is actually a very interesting perspective," one person wrote, while another said, "Healthcare should always be a priority."

A third user commented, "Getting timely treatment can make a huge difference." Another added, "India has some excellent doctors and medical facilities."

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(Also read: Indian woman in France compares Europe and US: ‘Choose the US for big money, Europe for work-life balance’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)