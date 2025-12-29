Indian founder’s cafe date with parents turns emotional as father pays bill: ‘Bhool jana ki tum kama rahe ho'

A short, heartfelt video shared by Chai Sutta Bar co founder Anubhav Dubey has struck an emotional chord with social media users, sparking conversations around family, success and staying grounded despite professional achievements. Chai Sutta Bar co founder’s café date with his parents went viral after he let his father pay the bill.(Instagram/anubhavdubey1)

Shared on Instagram around 13 hours ago, the clip shows Dubey taking his parents out on what he calls a “date” at a cafe. The moment that resonated most with viewers comes at the end, when the bill for the three of them is paid not by the entrepreneur, but by his father.

The video carries a Hindi text overlay that reads, “Kabhi parents ko date pe leke jana, order unhi ko karne dena, tumhare liye bhi aur bill bhi papa ko hi pay karne dena. Bhool jana ek shaam ki tum bhi kama rahe ho.” Translated into English, it roughly means, “Sometimes take your parents out on a date. Let them place the order for you and even let your father pay the bill. For one evening, forget that you are earning.”

A message beyond money

In the caption accompanying the clip, Dubey shared a reflective note that added deeper meaning to the simple outing. “Lagna chahiye ki humare bacche abhi bhi bacche hi hain. Jis din tumhare bade hone ka ehsaas hone lagega, shayad unko apne budhe hone ka ehsaas hone lage. Toh apna bachpana unke saamne barkar rakhiye,” he wrote. In English, the thought translates to, “Parents should feel that their children are still children. The day they realise you have grown up, they may begin to feel their own ageing. So keep your childlike innocence alive in front of them.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The clip has already crossed more than 4 lakh views, with viewers praising the sentiment behind the gesture rather than its simplicity.

Social media reacts with warmth

The comment section quickly filled with emotional reactions and personal reflections. One user wrote, “This hit me so hard. Success feels incomplete without moments like these.” Another commented, “Letting parents feel needed is the biggest gift we can give them.”

A third user shared, “No amount of money can replace the joy on a father’s face when he pays for his child.”

Another viewer added, “In chasing growth, we forget that our parents still want to feel like parents.” One comment summed it up simply by saying, “More power to moments that keep families close.”