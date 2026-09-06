Indian spends 6 lakh getting driving licence in Norway: ‘It took me 2 years’

Getting a driving licence can be a routine process in India, but one Indian living in Norway says it took him nearly two years and around ₹6 lakh to earn one.

Man reveals what it takes to get a driving licence in Norway. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Sharing his experience on X, user Vinod explained how demanding the process was after he moved to Norway in 2011. He said the amount he spent at the time would likely be worth more than ₹10 lakh today.

Norway’s strict driving licence process

“When I came here in 2011, I quickly realised that you really need to drive here: snow, mountains, cold weather and long distances,” Vinod wrote.

He initially learnt to drive with the help of a neighbour, but obtaining a licence involved much more than simply learning to operate a car. According to Vinod, the process included mandatory courses, a theory test, safety training and several hours of practice.

He said a driving supervisor also needed at least five years of driving experience. Vinod practised in different conditions, including snow, mountains, tunnels, highways and smaller roads.

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“Driving schools charged by the hour, and you kept practising until they believed you were ready,” he said.

The final driving test was another challenge. Vinod said it lasted almost an hour and involved driving through traffic, tunnels and mountain roads.

“I failed,” he admitted.

He then spent another two months practising before passing the test on his second attempt.

“Almost two years of struggle for one licence,” he wrote.

Take a look:

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Looking back, Vinod said he understood why the process was so demanding. He believes the tests were not simply designed to check whether someone could drive a car, but whether they could safely share the road with others.

“They were not just testing whether I could drive a car. They were testing whether I could safely share the road with other people’s lives,” he wrote.

His experience led him to question India's approach to issuing driving licences, particularly in light of road accidents, injuries and deaths.

“Could part of it be that we simply don’t make people work hard enough to earn the right to drive?” he asked.

Internet reacts

The post prompted several reactions from users, with many claiming that getting a licence in India can be much easier.

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“In India, all you need to do is spend ₹5,000 to ₹6,000. No test, no practice, straightaway licence at home,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “It should be like this, but here in India we have people paying and passing the tests, and we see the results of it on the roads every day.”

A third user claimed, “I got my driving licence for just ₹1,500 without taking any test.”

(Also Read: Mumbai woman takes auto home alone at 2:30 am, says safety is ‘last thing’ she worries about)

Some users also questioned whether stricter examinations would work in India. “If they keep exams for driving in India, the paper will leak in a couple of days, and people will pay bribes to get the licence anyway,” one comment read.

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Another user said they were considering implementing a similar system in India, adding that legislatures should give the idea serious thought.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)