Indian influencer slammed for asking Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang his ‘biggest advice’: ‘The lamest question’

Ishan Sharma, an Indian influencer who became embroiled in controversy for labelling New York's tipping culture a ‘scam,’ is making headlines again due to a recent video of his interaction with Jensen Huang. People are irked by the question he asked the CEO at Nvidia GTC exhibits. Influencer Ishan Sharma with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (X/@Ishansharma7390)

“Just met the Taylor Swift of tech!” Sharma wrote as he shared a short video. In the clip, Sharma says, “I want to ask you what is your biggest advice to people who want to build a startup or do something in the space of AI and hardware?” Huang simply replies, “Work hard.”

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

People were not impressed with the question Sharma asked Huang. Many remarked that he should have asked something specific rather than generic to “one of the biggest CEOs in the world.”

“Calls him ‘Taylor Swift of tech'. Bro is absolutely retarded,” an individual posted. Another sarcastically reacted, “Damn, I didn't even know that's the secret sauce.” A third posted, “Bro could have literally anything and decided to ask the most generic s**t.” A fourth remarked, "Dude meets one of the top CEOs in the world, asks the lamest question. Gets the most generic answer. Absolute zero value exchange." A fifth wrote, “Bro, I was so disappointed when I heard his question to Jensen.”

Who is Ishan Sharma?

Hailing from Bengaluru, he runs a YouTube channel that publishes videos on “upskilling, business and AI.” He also runs a marketing agency. After attending an international school in India, he joined B.E., Electrical and Electronics Engineering, at Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. However, according to his LinkedIn profile, he dropped out of college to focus on his YouTube channel and marketing company.