Why the CEO of world’s most valuable company doesn’t wear a watch: ‘You’ll be surprised’

Sharing his unique philosophy on focusing on the present, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he does not wear a watch and revealed the profound reason behind his choice. In a video, posted on Instagram, the chip company boss is seen talking about the ethos of his company which has seen a valuation surge with AI boom in recent years. In a video, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he does not wear a watch and revealed the profound reason behind his choice. (Instagram/entrepreneursonig)

The video, which has gone viral on social media, is captioned: “Doing more is easy; doing less is hard. Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, shares how he and his company focus on the present, which ultimately shapes their future."

“Very few people know this, but I don't wear a watch. And the reason why I don't wear a watch is: now is the most important time. You'll be surprised; I'm not at all ambitious. I don't aspire to do more. I aspire to do better at what I'm currently doing. I'm not reaching for more; I wait for the world to come to me," he said.

The CEO said that his company also shares a similar philosophy. "People who know me also know Nvidia doesn't have a long-term strategy. We have no long-term plan. Our definition of a long-term plan is 'What are we doing today?'” he said.

Nvidia CEO's 'best career advice'

In an interview in 2023, the tech entrepreneur and philanthropist shared a story about the time he had a heartfelt conversation with a gardener which built his ideology of not chasing after things.

The billionaire said that the gardener "lovingly" took care of a temple in Japan's Kyoto, Japan in such a manner that the mossy ecosystem of the grand garden was in a perfect condition even during the scorching summer heat with limited and small-sized tools.

Huang said he asked the gardener how he was able to maintain the garden. "I have plenty of time," the man replied.

"This is the best career advice I can give: Now is the most important time, just dedicate yourself to now. I’m rarely chasing things. I’m focused on now. I’m enjoying my job,” he said.

