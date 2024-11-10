Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why the CEO of world’s most valuable company doesn’t wear a watch: ‘You’ll be surprised’

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 10, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shares his philosophy of focusing on the present over ambition and why he doesn't wear a watch.

Sharing his unique philosophy on focusing on the present, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he does not wear a watch and revealed the profound reason behind his choice. In a video, posted on Instagram, the chip company boss is seen talking about the ethos of his company which has seen a valuation surge with AI boom in recent years.

In a video, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he does not wear a watch and revealed the profound reason behind his choice. (Instagram/entrepreneursonig)
In a video, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he does not wear a watch and revealed the profound reason behind his choice. (Instagram/entrepreneursonig)

The video, which has gone viral on social media, is captioned: “Doing more is easy; doing less is hard. Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, shares how he and his company focus on the present, which ultimately shapes their future."

“Very few people know this, but I don't wear a watch. And the reason why I don't wear a watch is: now is the most important time. You'll be surprised; I'm not at all ambitious. I don't aspire to do more. I aspire to do better at what I'm currently doing. I'm not reaching for more; I wait for the world to come to me," he said.

Take a look at the video here:

The CEO said that his company also shares a similar philosophy. "People who know me also know Nvidia doesn't have a long-term strategy. We have no long-term plan. Our definition of a long-term plan is 'What are we doing today?'” he said.

(Also read: 'Worked 90-hour weeks': CEO says work-life balance isn't for start-up founders)

Nvidia CEO's 'best career advice'

In an interview in 2023, the tech entrepreneur and philanthropist shared a story about the time he had a heartfelt conversation with a gardener which built his ideology of not chasing after things.

The billionaire said that the gardener "lovingly" took care of a temple in Japan's Kyoto, Japan in such a manner that the mossy ecosystem of the grand garden was in a perfect condition even during the scorching summer heat with limited and small-sized tools.

Huang said he asked the gardener how he was able to maintain the garden. "I have plenty of time," the man replied.

"This is the best career advice I can give: Now is the most important time, just dedicate yourself to now. I’m rarely chasing things. I’m focused on now. I’m enjoying my job,” he said.

(Also read: CEO, 26, used bathroom as office: Throwback pic amid US election spotlight)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //