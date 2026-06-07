Indian man alleges Canadian woman told him to ‘go back’, she denies racism claims

An Indian’s viral video, capturing a confrontation in Kentville, Nova Scotia, has ignited a massive debate on social media. The driver, Lovepreet Singh, alleged a local woman hurled a racial slur at him during a driving dispute. While Singh urged fellow Indian expats in Canada to vocally stand up against such abuse, a social media account claiming to be the woman denied the allegations of racism, countering that Singh had aggressively confronted her first.

What did the Indian man claim?

The Indian man who alleged that he faced racism in Canada. (Instagram/@_aka_lovepreet)

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“This happened with me in a small town I work at which is KENTVILLE. In Nova Scotia! And it only took this little to ruin my day, she already made the statement ‘GO BACK TO INDIA’ before I pulled out my phone and later she changed it to ‘to your mother’,” Singh claimed in a post on Instagram.

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He added, “This isn’t a everyday thing but make sure when it happens to you be vocal and talk back because RACISM has no place and is never welcomed! I hope this video reaches the people of Kentville so that wherever she goes she is embarrassed because since i have worked in the town people are definitely not like this.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video he shared shows a woman in her car screaming at Singh, and his reply. The video has now gone viral with over 20 million views. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video he shared shows a woman in her car screaming at Singh, and his reply. The video has now gone viral with over 20 million views. {{/usCountry}}

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While sharing another video of himself on Instagram, he wrote, “Backstory of what happened about the incident. No matter what happened, the fact that someone bringing in comments like ‘go back to India’ speaks for itself and their character, there is no defending to that!”

In the video, he goes on to say that he was driving when the woman pulled up beside him and started hurling racial slurs. He alleged that when he confronted her and started recording, she changed her tune.

Singh noted that Indian expats in Canada are often afraid to stand up to those who are being racists. He urged those to speak up, explaining that if they don’t, then the racists will continue abusing others.

‘Woman from viral video’ denies racism:

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Instagram user “le.eann6152”, who claimed to be the woman shown in the video, denied Singh’s allegations of racism. “I want you to make another video and say every one of the words that you said when you spoke to me while you were enraged and jumped out of your truck and came sprinting towards me.”

(Hindustantime.com has reached out to Lovepreet Singh. This report will be updated when he responds.)

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What did social media say?

Both of his videos received varied responses. Though most supported him, a few questioned the incident.

An individual posted, “I wish I had that courage to speak up like you. In many ways, I have suffered in silence, but I am going to speak up. I am glad I came across this. My workplace really needs it now. If not now, then when??”

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Another commented, “You did right... we should stand for ourselves first and speak up if anyone disrespects.” A third expressed, “Good, you defended yourself. No room for racism.”

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A few, however, questioned Singh. An individual wrote, “No matter what happened right, so maybe you should explain what really happened here! Seeing as you clearly can’t drive and shouldn’t be allowed behind any vehicle, seeing as you almost hit this woman, from what I and many others witnessed. Also shows another angle of anyone who has a dash cam in that area as well.”