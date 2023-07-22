Indian man bags record by tying turban in a little over 14 seconds

Wearing a turban is a custom in many communities in India. However, have you ever thought that it can also be used to create a world record? That is what this man did! He created a record for tying a turban in a little over 14 seconds. A video posted on Instagram shows his lightning-fast speed while tying the headgear.

The image shows a man in the process of creating a turban-related world record. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records (GWR) posted the video on Instagram with an informative caption. “Fastest time to tie a turban, 14.12 seconds by Aditya Pacholy,” GWR wrote. The video opens to show Pacholy standing facing another man sitting on a chair. Soon, he starts tying the turban and finishes it within mere seconds.

Take a look at this video that shows how a man who created a world record:

The video was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 3.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this turban-related world record:

“Nice bro, proud of you,” shared an Instagram user. “I don’t know why but I am convinced I can break this record,” posted another. “Congrats bro,” joined a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this turban tying record by an Indian man?