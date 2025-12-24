Indian man charged with murder in Australia after wife found dead at home

A 42-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the alleged murder of his wife at their home in Australia’s Adelaide’s northern suburbs. Vikrant Thakur was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by ABC News, Vikrant Thakur appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday but did not seek bail. He is accused of killing his wife, Supriya Thakur, 36, who was found unconscious by police on Sunday and could not be revived. Prosecutors sought a 16-week adjournment, telling the court they were still waiting on crucial evidence, including a post-mortem examination, toxicology and DNA results. The court granted the request, with the matter listed to return next year.

According to the outlet, police said emergency services were called to a home on West Avenue in Northfield around 8.30 pm on Sunday following reports of a domestic assault. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman unconscious inside the house.

“Officers immediately commenced CPR but sadly, the woman could not be revived,” South Australia Police said in a statement earlier.

The victim has been identified as Supriya Thakur, a young mother who aspired to become a registered nurse. She leaves behind a teenage son.

(Also Read: Viral video: Australian woman spots mysterious wild animal in Dubai, asks ‘What the hell is that?’)

Investigation ongoing

Police confirmed that another person was inside the house at the time of the incident but was not injured. It has not been confirmed whether the couple’s son was present during the alleged assault.

Vikrant Thakur was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder. On Monday, prosecutors told the court that investigators would examine the couple’s mobile phones as part of the ongoing probe, alongside forensic testing.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death, citing the ongoing investigation.

Vikrant Thakur is expected to return to the Adelaide Magistrates Court in April next year, once the outstanding forensic and medical reports are finalised.