Indian man in Netherlands shares why Dutch work culture feels ‘illegal’ to Indians: ‘Nobody glorifies burnout’

An Indian man living in the Netherlands has sparked a conversation online after sharing his observations about how Dutch offices approach work, personal time and professional growth. Taking to Instagram, Anuj Sharma posted a video reflecting on what he has learnt after spending three years living and working in the country.

An Indian man compared Dutch office culture with India and praised its healthier work life balance. (Instagram/anuj.abroad)

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(Also read: Dutch woman living in Mumbai compares raising kids in India vs Netherlands, lists 7 key differences)

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Things Dutch offices do that feel illegal to Indians,” setting the tone for his comparison between workplace expectations in India and the Netherlands.

‘Personal life is treated like a real priority’

In the caption of his video, Sharma wrote, “After 3 years of living and working in the Netherlands, I realised how differently people look at work and life here.”

He added, “In the Netherlands, personal life is treated like a real priority. Nobody makes you feel guilty for having hobbies, vacations or a life outside work.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing more about the workplace culture he experienced, he wrote, “After work hours means after work hours. No random ‘quick calls’ at 9 PM.” He further said that in the Netherlands, “good work gets rewarded, not who stays online the longest pretending to be busy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing more about the workplace culture he experienced, he wrote, “After work hours means after work hours. No random ‘quick calls’ at 9 PM.” He further said that in the Netherlands, “good work gets rewarded, not who stays online the longest pretending to be busy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma also pointed out the difference in how employees are expected to grow professionally. “You don’t need to butter your manager for growth. Your work speaks louder than office politics,” he wrote.

Flat hierarchy and no burnout culture

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Another aspect that stood out to him was the relatively flat hierarchy in Dutch offices. “The hierarchy is surprisingly flat. Interns openly disagree with managers and nobody gets offended,” he said.

Comparing attitudes towards overwork, Sharma wrote, “In India, burnout is often glorified. In the Netherlands, people see it as poor work management.” He also said, “Nobody flexes working weekends here. People flex their vacations instead.”

According to him, managers in the Netherlands actively support employees taking time off. “Dutch managers actually encourage you to take leaves, not make you feel like you committed a crime,” he wrote.

(Also read: Indian employee in Netherlands surprised by humane response to emergency leave request)

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He concluded his post by saying, “Productivity matters more than visibility. No ‘sit till the boss leaves’ culture. I realised work life balance is not laziness. It’s just a healthier way to live.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip has drawn a few reactions from social media users, with many appreciating the contrast he highlighted. One user wrote, “Wow, this is so impressive,” while another commented, “This is exactly how offices should function everywhere.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)