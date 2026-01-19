Indian employee in Netherlands surprised by humane response to emergency leave request

“You can work from Mumbai if you’re able to. Feel free to take leave. And please don’t stress — family comes first,” Thamke’s Dutch manager told her.

She said that her manager’s response to her request was all heart.

“I had to book a last-minute flight to India because of a family medical emergency. I informed my team and manager and asked if I could work from Mumbai,” Thamke said in her Instagram post shared two days ago.

Instead of denying her time off or making her feel guilty, her manager gave her a surprisingly thoughtful answer.

In a post shared on Instagram, Thamke said that she asked her manager if she could work from Mumbai for some time.

When Ashwini Thamke, an Indian professional working in the Netherlands, had to book a last-minute flight to India due to a family medical emergency, she braced herself for the usual stress of informing her workplace. But the response she received left her pleasantly surprised.

Thamke reflected on how different this approach is compared with typical work expectations in India, where employees often hesitate to request leave even in emergencies.

“Coming from a culture where asking for leave during emergencies feels stressful… this response felt unreal,” she said.

The Indian woman praised Dutch workplaces for ensuring that work-life balance is not performative but a lived reality. She said that her experience in the Netherlands demonstrates a model of workplace respect, trust, and humanity.

“This is what true work-life balance looks like in the Netherlands,” she wrote.

Her post has sparked a wider discussion on work culture in India vs other countries. While some agreed with her take, others said that asking for leaves is not a taboo in India.

“I have never faced this working in India. Also, is it not our responsibility to change this culture in India?” wrote Instagram user Deepti.

“I never got this treatment in NL. Wrong post,” another said.

"For most people, it's not the money which drives them to work harder. It's things like these," a viewer opined.