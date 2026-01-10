Indian woman amazed as Dutch firefighters use crane to rescue sick patient from building without a lift. Watch

Take a look here at the clip:

In the caption accompanying the video, Swati summed up her reaction in a few words, writing, “Dutch are so resourceful.”

As the operation unfolds, Swati can be heard explaining the situation through a voice over. “Somebody is sick, I think. And there is no lift. So, they are bringing that person down on a stretcher. With the help of a crane. Can only happen in the Netherlands,” she says, expressing a mix of surprise and admiration.

Taking to Instagram, the woman, Swati, posted a clip showing a fire truck using an extended crane to reach a high floor of a residential building. The building reportedly does not have an elevator, making it difficult to move a sick patient safely to the ground.In the video, a trained professionals, equipped with full safety gear, are seen carefully lowering the patient on a stretcher with the help of the crane.

An Indian woman living in Amsterdam has drawn widespread attention online after sharing a video that highlights how emergency services in the Netherlands respond to challenging rescue situations with efficiency and innovation.

Within hours of being posted, the video attracted several comments from users.

Internet reacts with praise and curiosity The comment section quickly filled with reactions. One user wrote, “This method is mainly used in historic buildings. When these were built, lifts were not common. The stairwells are often so narrow that moving a stretcher is possible, but not safe.” Another commented, “Imagine the panic elsewhere, but here it looks so smooth and professional.”

A third viewer shared, “I have lived in Europe and this is quite common, but it still amazes me every time.” Another added, “Respect to the emergency workers. That patient must have felt so secure.”

Some users reflected on comparisons with their home countries. “In many places, this would have been chaos. Planning makes all the difference,” one comment read. Another user said, “This is what paying taxes for public services should look like.”

Others simply expressed admiration, with one writing, “So impressive to watch.”

