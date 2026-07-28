Indian man in Paris busts myths about glamorous life abroad: ‘Know the hidden costs before leaving India’

An Indian man living in Paris has urged people not to move overseas solely after hearing stories of high salaries and a seemingly luxurious lifestyle. He said that while building a successful life abroad is possible, aspirants must also understand the financial, emotional and personal costs involved.

An Indian man shared a reality check on jobs, loans and loneliness faced while building a life abroad. (Instagram/lohan.enroute)

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Taking to Instagram, Tanishq Lohan shared a video offering a reality check to people who believe moving to countries such as the United States, Australia or France can immediately transform their lives.

‘First know the reality too’

Lohan began by referring to the advice frequently given to young Indians considering moving overseas.

“Leave India for a few years. Go to America, Australia, or anywhere else, just leave India. Here, you’ll come, and you can make two to three thousand Euros in a part-time job, alright? And once you get a full-time job, your life is set,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he cautioned viewers against making such an important decision after listening only to success stories. “So, if you hear such things, get motivated, and come abroad, then first know the reality too,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he cautioned viewers against making such an important decision after listening only to success stories. “So, if you hear such things, get motivated, and come abroad, then first know the reality too,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Lohan, there are both visible and hidden expenses associated with studying or settling overseas. The visible cost may include an education loan of ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh or even more, depending on the course. Some families may also arrange the money by selling assets or using their savings.

Loneliness and job search add to the struggle

Highlighting the emotional cost, Lohan said people often have to leave behind their families, friends and familiar comforts. They must also put considerable effort into finding part-time and full-time employment while adapting to a new language and culture.

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“These are all also costs, which people don't talk about,” he said.

Lohan clarified that he was not discouraging people from moving abroad. “You must come, after coming abroad you can make a very good life for yourself. For that, you need patience, perseverance, and you have to explain to yourself every day that yes, you have to work hard and you will do it,” he said.

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He added that life overseas is not always about travelling and having fun. “Fun times also come, but before that, you have to work very hard,” he said, advising people to evaluate their circumstances before deciding whether moving abroad is right for them.

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Watch the video here:

Social media users react

The video received several supportive reactions. One user wrote, “People usually talk about only one side - either why you should come or why you shouldn't. This video offers a complete perspective. Great job, bhai!”

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Another commented, “Nothing comes easily anywhere without hard work. If you want to earn while staying in your comfort zone, why even think about moving abroad?” A third person said, “This is true,” while another agreed, writing, “Yes, i agree with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)